Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.25.

PLTR stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $330,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,765,019 shares in the company, valued at $26,634,136.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,117 shares of company stock worth $6,202,095 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

