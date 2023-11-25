Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.9 %

PAAS opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,191,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362,403 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,968,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 447.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,513,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.