PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 35.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

