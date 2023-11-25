Pax Dollar (USDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $447.49 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $447.49 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

