PegNet (PEG) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (PEG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. PegNet has a total market cap of $102.49 million and $50,347.36 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s launch date was August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “PegCoin Swiss Franc (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PegCoin Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of PegCoin Swiss Franc is 0.04588095 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,766.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

