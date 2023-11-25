Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PBR. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.20 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.34.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

NYSE PBR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.