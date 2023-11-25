Piper Sandler Raises Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $36.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,072.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 344,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 315,252 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,707,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.