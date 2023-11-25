Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

