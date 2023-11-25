Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 167,801 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.28% of Plug Power worth $17,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

