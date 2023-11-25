QUASA (QUA) Price Up 0.1% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $179,134.29 and approximately $22,363.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016529 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,787.23 or 1.00179243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003974 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152015 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,417.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

