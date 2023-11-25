QUASA Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $179,137.73 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $179,137.73 and $22,359.62 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.15 or 1.00145190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003966 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152015 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,417.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

