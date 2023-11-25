Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $4,410,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. The stock has a market cap of $443.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

