Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $67.68 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $67.68 million and $13.80 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003057 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000249 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004853 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

