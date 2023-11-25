Raydium Hits Market Capitalization of $94.68 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Raydium has a total market cap of $94.68 million and $7.61 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000973 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,555,367 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars.
