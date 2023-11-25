Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,086.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.33) to GBX 7,400 ($92.58) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

(Get Free Report

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.