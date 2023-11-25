Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan Sells 35,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Repay Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Repay stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Repay by 5,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

