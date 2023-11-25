Richard W. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THC opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 280.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

