Richard W. Fisher Sells 5,000 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THC opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 280.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $5,673,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

