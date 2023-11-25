Robert W. Baird Lowers NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.67. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 967,219 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

