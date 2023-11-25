Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 64.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 631.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,817,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

