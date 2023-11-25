Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$136.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$132.76.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$118.96 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$140.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.68 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.89 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6219393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total transaction of C$459,862.92.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.