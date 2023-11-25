Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $2,426,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.5% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 179,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 65.1% during the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,480,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $414.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

