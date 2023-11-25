Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $224.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.10 and a 200 day moving average of $113.80. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.