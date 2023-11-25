Schroder Investment Management Group Has $63.58 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 315.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577,006 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $63,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $92.15.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

