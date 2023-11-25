Schroder Investment Management Group Has $75.33 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $75,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $812.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $731.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $813.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

