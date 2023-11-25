Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares.
Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.85.
About Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L)
Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L)
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.