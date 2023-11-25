Scotiabank Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$57.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:CM opened at C$53.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$47.44 and a 52 week high of C$65.24. The stock has a market cap of C$49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

