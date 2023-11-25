Secret Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $9,465.96 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.003337 USD and is up 12.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,628.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

