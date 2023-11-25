Secret (SIE) One Day Volume Hits $5,595.67

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $5,595.67 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00140698 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00038400 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007955 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,427.59 or 1.60041512 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.003337 USD and is up 12.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,628.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.