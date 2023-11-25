Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,010 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.46% of ChampionX worth $28,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after buying an additional 799,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,814,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,619,000 after buying an additional 144,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $939.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

