Sei Investments Co. Buys 16,919 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $34,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $225.49 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

