Sei Investments Co. Has $28.05 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Lithia Motors worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $329.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

