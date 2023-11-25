Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,923 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $28,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $144.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.55. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

