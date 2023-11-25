SingularityNET Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $318.78 million and $74.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00016914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,804.70 or 1.00160100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592768 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31276133 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $84,146,495.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.