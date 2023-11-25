Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

SIX stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.09. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

