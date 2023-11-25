SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 52.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SLFR opened at GBX 2.88 ($0.04) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.88. SLF Realisation Fund has a one year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 9.52 ($0.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.88.

