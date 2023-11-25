Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.56.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.07. 1,322,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

