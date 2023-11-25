Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,075,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.69.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

