Smith Moore & CO. Has $841,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 317,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,301. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

