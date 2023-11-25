Smith Moore & CO. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. 2,159,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,913. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

