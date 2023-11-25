Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 728 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PSX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.63. 1,173,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

