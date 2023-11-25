Smith Moore & CO. Sells 112 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

ALL traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.61. 443,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,845. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

