Softcat (LON:SCT) PT Raised to GBX 1,510

Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,510 ($18.89) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
