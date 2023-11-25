Softcat (LON:SCT) PT Raised to GBX 1,510

Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,510 ($18.89) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Softcat

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat Increases Dividend

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,245 ($15.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,223.21, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.38). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,363.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,403.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 29.60 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.00. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,464.29%.

Softcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.