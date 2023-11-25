Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Get Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,405 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.