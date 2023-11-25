SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $6,973,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 13.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 939,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 110,376 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $2,918,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

