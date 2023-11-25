Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker Sells 8,789 Shares of Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97.
Spin Master Price Performance
Spin Master stock opened at C$34.26 on Friday. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$30.82 and a 52 week high of C$39.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$970.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2620624 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spin Master Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cormark raised their target price on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.19.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spin Master
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.