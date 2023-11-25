Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lessened by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 3,206,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694,805. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

