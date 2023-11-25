State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $75,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $11,510,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 39.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

CL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

