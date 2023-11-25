State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $85,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.