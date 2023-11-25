State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $103.74 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $103,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $353.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.93 and its 200-day moving average is $350.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $387.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

