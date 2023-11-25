State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $52.63 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $52,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ROP traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $525.59. 280,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $531.75.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

